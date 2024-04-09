Bangalore Development Authority commences work at Hebbal flyover to ease traffic

April 09, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has commenced the construction of a concrete barricade which will allow the dismantling of two spans of the heavily congested Hebbal flyover.

The project, which commenced recently, marks the beginning of a broader plan aimed at easing traffic flow by incorporating a ramp onto the existing structure, connecting Baptist Hospital to the road adjacent the tree park at the junction.

The spans targeted for dismantling are situated near the junction of the ramp utilised by motorists from the K.R. Puram side and the main lines of the flyover.

To ensure safety during the dismantling process, the BDA is erecting a concrete barricade. Once this precautionary measure is in place, the identified spans will undergo dismantling, pending clearance from the traffic police.

According to BDA officials, this operation may take four to seven days to complete and is anticipated to result in traffic disruptions lasting approximately four months.

As part of the proposed ramp expansion, additional lanes will be integrated into the main lines of the existing flyover to facilitate smoother traffic flow from the airport direction towards Mehkri Circle.

Additionally, the BDA has initiated discussions with the South Western Railway (SWR) to secure clearance for the construction of a bridge over the existing rail tracks.

In light of these developments, the traffic police have issued an advisory, notifying motorists of the closure of the up ramp for those traveling from K.R. Puram and Nagawara sides during peak hours (8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p..m. to 8 p.m.).

Motorists are advised to utilise the road below the flyover, proceed to the Kodigehalli service road, execute a u-turn, and then access the Hebbal flyover to continue towards Mehkri Circle.