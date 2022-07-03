BDA claims to have unearthed ₹100 crore scam, FIR filed

Staff Reporter July 03, 2022 00:24 IST

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Saturday claimed that it had unearthed a scam of ₹100 crore. It filed a complaint and the BMTF has registered an FIR alleging that a person named Nagaraj, colluding with officials of the BDA, illegally received alternative lands from the Authority for the land parcels that were acquired in 1986.

A BDA press release stated that for the formation of the NGEF layout, the BDA had acquired 4.13 acres of land in survey number 73 of K.R. Puram hobli, and deposited the compensation in the civil court. The land belonged to Eranna, and the accused, Nagaraj, as GPA holder formed a layout and sold the sites.

Meanwhile, the revenue site owners approached the court seeking alternative land by saying the BDA had acquired their land. The court directed the BDA to take a decision as per rules. Thereafter, the accused transferred the ownership of the land in his favour and approached the BDA seeking alternative sites.

Initially, the BDA rejected the requests. However, in 2012, the BDA took a decision to allot alternative sites in Arkavathy layout. The accused again approached the Authority stating that the allotted sites fall under the buffer zone and houses can't be constructed. In 2014, considering the request, officials allotted alternative sites in Thanisandra and other prime locations. They also registered properties in his name, and issued possession certificates. Internal investigation by the police wing of BDA suggested that officials of the BDA colluded with Nagaraj. As per the instructions of higher-ups FIR has been registered with BMTF.