BDA begins reconvey process on encroached land

The State government has framed guidelines for the same

The Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) has begun the ‘reconvey process’ of residential developments that are older than 12 years on nearly 6,000 acres that were once notified for acquisition but have been ‘encroached’. First proposed in 2015, the State cabinet had approved the proposal in May 2020 and framed guidelines for the same.

Based on applications being received, BDA revenue officers have begun issuing demand notices for such property owners. In the first phase, demand notices have been issued to 516 property owners in Pillanna Garden Phase III, 160 in RMV Layout, 41 in HRBR Layout and 113 in HSR Layout, a statement from BDA said.

“Revenue officers have been issuing demand notices to property owners whose properties meet the criteria for the reconvey scheme. Other layouts will also be covered soon,” BDA said.

As per the guidelines notified by the State government, properties on 20x30 sites will have to pay 10% of the guidance value of today as penalty to regularise the property. Those on 30x40 sites will have to pay 20% of guidance value and those on 40X60 and 50X80 sites, 40% of the guidance value.

Property owners can apply online for the reconvey process if their building is on such land and the property was developed 12 years before government notification of the scheme on May 28, 2020. They need to submit a certified copy for the revenue land purchased from the landlord, latest sale deed, encumbrance certificate, khata and tax paid receipts, building plan approval, water and electricity connection orders and proof of residence.