BDA allots site to Saalumarada Thimmakka
The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has allotted a site in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout to environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka.
On Wednesday, the registration records of the site were handed over to the Padma awardee by the Chairman of the BDA S.R. Vishwanath and Commissioner Rajesh Gowda.
A release from the BDA stated the allocation of the site has been made following directions from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
