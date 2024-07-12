ADVERTISEMENT

BCU VC to visit University of Wolverhampton  

Published - July 12, 2024 07:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor, Bengaluru City University, will visit the University of Wolverhampton, UK, as a member of the State delegation to attend a conference, “Beyond Futures - The Festival of Research and Innovation”, between July 15 and 20, on an invitation from the university.

The conference intends to explore health and social care, inclusive communities, green innovation, and sustainability as conference themes. It will also deliberate the future role of research and education in mitigating short and long-term social risks by strengthening opportunities for students to develop future skills, including emerging areas of green industrial evolution and technology. Prof. Gandhi will present his inputs to the conference, according to a release, from BCU.

