Bengaluru City University (BCU) will hold counselling for various postgraduate courses for the academic year 2024-25 from Monday till October 25.

BCU has urged applicants to attend the counselling sessions that will be held at the Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College campus. For details, visit the BCU website at bcu.ac.in

