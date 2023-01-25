BCU refuses to give photocopies of answer scripts, students to challenge it in court

January 25, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Students of Bengaluru City University (BCU) have alleged that poor evaluation led to dismal results in the 1 st semester postgraduate (PG) course exams and said more than 30% of the students have failed.

With the university refusing to provide photocopies of the answer scripts, the students have decided to challenge the university’s decision in court.

BCU announced first semester results of various PG course exams in December 2022, after which students alleged that many had failed in one or two subjects. The exams were conducted for 70 marks and internals for 30 marks. Students must score a minimum 25 marks out of 70 in the examination to pass. However, more than 30% of the students got 23 or 24 marks out of 75 in many subjects and failed in the examination.

The university has given provision for challenging the evaluation and had given 10 days time from the date of result announcement to challenge it. While the University Grants Commission (UGC) has given the provision to provide photocopies of answer scripts to the students, the university has restricted it. In the result notification, it says, “There is no provision for photocopy of answer script.”

Students requested the authorities many times and have given a memorandum to the university to provide the photocopies, which the authorities have refused.

“In the first semester of the PG courses, a majority of students have failed by one or two marks. The university has called for applications to challenge evaluation, but refused to give the photocopies of the answer scripts. If they give photocopies, evaluators’ mistakes will be revealed. Unless we get photocopies of answer scripts, how can we apply for challenging the evaluation?” asked a student.

“In the UGC regulations, it clearly mentions that while the actual process of evaluation shall be confidential, the system of evaluation shall be sufficiently transparent, and a student may be given a photocopy of his/her answer paper, if requested as per procedure. But our university has refused to give the photocopies. We submitted a memorandum many times, but there is no use. Therefore, we decided to challenge the university in court,” students said.

Sources within the university said, “The university does not have enough permanent teaching faculties. It depended on other universities’ teaching staff for examination and evaluation. However, the curriculum and syllabus change from one university to another. This year also, PG answer scripts were evaluated by other university faculties. This may have impacted the results.”

Responding to the allegations, Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor, BCU, said, “Now, we are conducting double evaluation system. In case the marks difference is more than 15% in the first and second evaluation, we will conduct a third evaluation. We are planning to conduct single evaluation system from the next semester examinations. after the students’ demand, we reduced the challenging evaluation fee from ₹3,000 to ₹1,500.”

“We received the complaint from students 20 days back. Providing photocopies of the answer script is a matter of regulation and we adopted the same regulations which have adopted by Bangalore University. Therefore, we set up the expert committee and got the report. According to that report, it is not possible to give photocopies of the answer script to the students. The university cannot change this regulation,” he added.