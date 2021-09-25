BCU MCom students get wrong question paper

Thousands of Bengaluru City University (BCU) MCom students who reported to examination halls on Friday were given an incorrect paper. Many started to panic when they saw that the questions were not relevant to the study material and syllabus that they had prepared for.

Students immediately raised the issue with the invigilators. After the affiliated college principals also alerted BCU officials, the university sent another set of question papers to the examination centres through the secured portal. As a result, the examination began an hour late, at 11.30 a.m., with students attempting the new question paper.

According to the students the questions in the first paper were not related to the Strategic Accounting subject that was scheduled on Friday.

A fourth semester M.Com. student said that more than 50 % of the questions did not pertain to this subject. “We were shocked and almost in tears, but our invigilators understood our concern and intervened which helped us,” he said.

A principal of an affiliated colleges said it was a stressful time for them as they had to quickly distribute another set of question papers and ensure that the examination went off smoothly. “Initially, we asked BCU officials if they could change some of the questions. But the university asked us to download a fresh set of question papers,” the principal of a city-based college said.

Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor, BCU, said, “The university intervened and ensured that exam was conducted.” The BCU has sent a show-cause notice to the paper setters and have decided to ban them from setting the paper for the next three years.