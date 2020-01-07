BCU files police complaint against BNU registrar

The Bengaluru Central University (BCU) has lodged a complaint with the Halasuru Gate police station against two people for misappropriation of funds. The university was able to recover ₹13,73,500 – admission fees for the Master in Business Administration (MBA) Evening college for the 2018-19 academic year – that was missing for a year.

In its complaint, BCU alleged that Professor K. Janardhanam, the former director of Canara Bank School of Management Studies who is now the Registrar of Evaluation of Bengaluru North University (BNU), along with a university employee Shivashankar Bhairava, had kept the amount in their personal accounts.

University authorities stated that both accused had admitted to putting the fees into their personal accounts. The money was later given back to the university in five instalments.

The students had reportedly paid their fees through cash and online payment options.