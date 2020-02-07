BCU conducting safety audit of its buildings

The Bengaluru Central University is conducting a safety audit of all its buildings on the central college premises to check the quality of the structures.

While the university has decided to renovate four buildings that are of historical importance, it is considering razing others that are not structurally fit. Amidst concerns that heritage structures will be affected, S. Japhet, Vice-Chancellor of Bengaluru Central University, said that buildings of historical importance will be kept intact.

Varsity officials pointed out that some of the buildings have outlived their strength and have developed huge cracks on the walls, while others are unfit to conduct classes. “After careful consideration from an expert committee, the buildings that are unfit will be razed and new ones will be built,” said Prof. Japhet.

Sources in the university said that the maintenance of many of these buildings were neglected which has led to this situation.

The buildings where safety audits will be conducted include the Physics block, the Tower Clock building, Chemistry and Mathematics blocks, stone building, two buildings in the Prasanna Kumar block.