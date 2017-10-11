BCU asks corporates to help develop varsity

After repeatedly knocking on the doors of the State government for funds, Bengaluru Central University (BCU) is now planning to approach corporates. BCU was carved out of Bangalore University this year.

On Wednesday, Vice Chancellor S. Japhet told mediapersons that they had approached corporates for funds from their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes. “We are confident of raising around ₹200 crore. The State government has sanctioned a grant of ₹300 crore,” he said. Mr. Japhet requested the State government to release the funds.

This is a ‘desperate’ measure, as repeated proposals to the State government did not yield results.

BCU became functional on July 1. Since then, it has been running with the ₹3 crore given by the parent Bangalore University.

Before the 2017-2018 budget was announced in February this year, the university had sought ₹874 crore for repair works, recurring expenditure and a one-time special expenditure that would help them run the varsity for four years.

After no allocation was made in the budget, BCU submitted a ₹24 crore proposal for repairs and maintenance work in July this year. A proposal had been submitted in June seeking ₹194 crore to run the university and for renovation of various buildings.

The Vice Chancellor said that the university has also sought an additional 40 acres.

Faculty crunch

The two new universities — Bengaluru Central University and Bengaluru North University — do not have their own faculty members. Of the 86 sanctioned posts in seven departments in BCU, 49 are in the Jnanabharathi campus while the rest are working in departments in the Bengaluru Central campus. This is forcing several students to juggle between the JB and Central College campus. Mr. Japhet said that either the professors will have to be transferred or new recruitment has to take place if the university has to meet the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms on teacher-pupil ratio.

Snippets

Heritage buildings need repairs

Several heritage buildings in the BCU are crying for attention, yet the university is unable to undertake repairs as the State government has not formally handed over the properties to the varsity.

Vice Chancellor S. Japhet said that they would undertake repairs once they get possession of the land and property. The university plans to give importance to its heritage. For instance, several international matches have been played in the Central College cricket stadium. There is a room where Nobel laureate C.V. Raman gave a lecture.

‘UVCE belongs to BCU’

Stating that the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) comes under the purview of BCU, Mr. Japhet said that this was in accordance with the Act passed in the State legislature. A government appointed committee’s recommendation that UVCE be shifted to the JB campus has been met with strong opposition by the alumni. Mr. Japhet has written to the government asking them to ensure that UVCE is retained with BCU.

More departments coming

Cinema studies, school of social science, school of communication and aesthetics, performing arts, urban studies, school of languages, literature and culture are some of the 12 new department that BCU plans to start in the 2017-2018 academic year.

Digital future

With BCU being located in the IT capital, the university plans to go fully digital. Mr. Japhet said all records, including admissions and marks cards, will be fully digital. The varsity plans to have smart cards for entry and exit access.

What comes under Bengaluru Central University

- 8 PG departments with over 1,500 students

- 10 autonomous colleges

- 11 affiliated government colleges

- 188 affiliated private colleges

- 23 affiliated B.Ed colleges