BCIC says ‘no’ to another lockdown

Bengaluru

20 April 2021 00:41 IST

Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) on Monday requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman not to permit another lockdown in Karnataka.

Industries have already learnt how to run operations and still comply with safety norms. They are fully equipped with the best practices to fight the virus more effectively by following protocols and also balancing the lives and livelihood of people, the trade body said.

Advertising

Advertising

Further BCIC insisted that mass vaccination has to be accelerated for all age groups on a war footing. In this regard, it was important to speed up the approval, capacities and varieties of vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson, Sputnik, it further said.

T.R. Parasuraman, president of BCIC, said instead of another lockdown, strict enforcement of COVID-19 related protocols in all the public places was the key in containing and controlling the spread of the virus.

On the vaccination front, the trade body insisted corporates should vaccinate their employees and families free of cost.