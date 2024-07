Bannerghatta Biological Park on Sunday announced the birth of a male elephant calf. “BBP is delighted to announce the birth of nine-year-old Elephant Rita’s first calf on July 7, 2024. The newborn is a male, and the complete herd is very protective of our latest addition,” BBP said. It added that with the birth of this calf, the total number of Asian elephants at BBP is 27, with 12 males and 15 females.

