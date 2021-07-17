BBP offers free weekend guided tours of reptile park

To create awareness on snakes on World Snake Day (July 16), Bannerghatta Biological Park will be holding free guided tours of the reptile section in the zoo this weekend. The 30-minute walking tours will be held between noon and 3 p.m. on July 17 and 18 for a maximum of 20 visitors to interact with the keeper and biologist.

The zoo houses a reptile park which is home to six different species of snakes. The venomous species in BBP are king cobra, spectacled cobra and Russell’s viper, while the non-venomous snakes include rat snake, Indian rock python and red sand boa, stated the release.

Normal zoo entry rates apply and those interested can register prior to the walk through the Google form available on the park’s website www.bannerghattabiologicalpark.org. Users can click on the ‘Guided Tour’ option on the website or send an e-mail with the title ‘Guided Tour’ to educationbbp@gmail.com to register.