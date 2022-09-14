BBMP’s slow action against big builders and tech parks draws ire

Bengaluru:

The city’s civic body has been on a demolition spree removing encroachments of storm-water drains (SWDs), especially in Mahadevapura zone, that saw heavy flooding recently. The drive has mostly focused on residential pockets dominated by middle-class residents. Even though a recent survey in August had listed at least 15 encroachments by leading tech parks, IT companies, hospitals, educational institutes and apartment complexes by leading builders in the zone, the civic body is yet to take their JCBs to these high-profile properties.

A senior BBMP official said a survey was carried out and notices served to these 15 properties on August 17, much before the floods. These include Bagmane Tech Park, Wipro, Eco Space, Gopalan in Bellandur, Hoodi and Sonnehalli, Diya School, Rainbow Drive Layout, Columbia Asia Hospital, New Horizon College, Adarsha retreat, Epysion and Diya Shree, Prestige, Salarpuria and Adarsha apartments and Nalapad Academy.

Of them, BBMP initiated action at Bagmane Tech Park on Saturday. But the techpark approached Karnataka Lokayukta, which directed both the parties to follow due procedure. Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said that Bagmane Tech Park had agreed to remove the compound wall which is encroaching the SWD. “However, they have raised the issue that if the wall is removed, it will flood the tech park area. We will take up a survey soon and we will remove encroachments there and at the nearby Puravankara property too,” he said.

BBMP has initiated some action at Ecospace, New Horizon College and Nalapad Academy and not on other high-profile properties on the list. On the second day of the drive, the BBMP officials demolished 90 metres of the compound wall of Nalapad Academy, owned by Shanthinagar Congress MLA N.A. Haris. The MLA said he was not aware of the encroachment and he was not served a notice. “I have asked them to submit a report,” he said.

Senior civic officials said that there was a shortage of surveyors and the drive will gather steam in a week’s time once more surveyors are deployed. However, not many are buying the argument. Residents whose properties are being demolished have alleged they were being targeted while the rich and powerful spared. Responding to the allegation Mr. Giri Nath said, “We will not spare anyone who has encroached the drains which had led to flooding in the city after recent rains. We will take action while following all the rules.”

Demolition drive in 11 places

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the BBMP removed encroached structures in 11 places in the Mahadevapura, Yelahanka and West zones of the city.

In the Mahadevapura zone, the BBMP removed illegal structures at Shantiniketan Layout, Papaiah Reddy Layout, Vagdevi Layout, Challaghatta and in Yelahanka zone, it has removed four encroachments in Kuvempu Nagar ward, Singapura and Abbigere. In the West zone, two encroachments are removed in Subhash Nagara.