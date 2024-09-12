BBMP’s guidelines on stray feeding and pet management gains traction in apartments following fatal dog attack 

Back in July this year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had introduced new guidelines for feeding community animals in public spaces and guidelines for pets in apartments and communities, to ensure their welfare and manage public safety in the city. Many apartments that had not imposed the BBMP’s guidelines are now strictly imposing them, after an elderly woman was killed after nearly a dozen stray dogs attacked her in August near Jakkur.

In the guidelines issued by the BBMP in July, out of the eleven points mentioned, the civic body said that stray dogs were not allowed to be fed between 11.30 p.m. and 5 a.m. on roads or common areas. Resident welfare associations (RWAs) and apartment owners had to ensure their bylaws do not harm domestic animals, enforce existing animal welfare laws, and allow pets in common areas and lifts, requiring leash but not muzzle.

Following the Jakkur incident, apartments across the city have made it mandatory for pet owners and dog lovers to follow these rules, with stricter policies and fines. “Now, any resident with a pet must register their details in the gate approval app used for communication and security purposes at our apartment. It is also mandatory to include vaccination details of the pet in the app, along with other documents,” said an apartment owner in Yelahanka who did not wish to be named.

“The association has also announced that if a resident is found violating pet policies, they will receive a violation notice. Post the first notice, for further violations the resident will be fined a penalty of ₹500 and ₹1,000 further for an instance of violation.”

Pranav Sreenath, a resident of an apartment in R.R. Nagar, said that his RWA too has rehauled the pet policy following BBMP guidelines. “We were not allowed to have pets in our apartment, but after the new guidelines issued by the BBMP in July, we are allowed to have pets. However, other guidelines on the safety of pets and residents were not strictly followed. The recent stray dog incident has thrown light on the guidelines again and the RWA has underlined them.”

“Feeding stray dogs around the apartment was always an issue and attracted many strays into our common areas, bothering delivery boys and children playing at the premises. A week ago, our association advised residents to feed stray dogs only during the advised time by the BBMP and outside the apartment premises. Since there has been a fixed time and spot to feed stray dogs in the community, dogs entering the premises and chasing residents or visitors has reduced drastically,” Sreenath added.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Apartment’s Federation (BAF), which has around 1,300 apartment associations under it, says that the BBMP guidelines have resolved many conflicts between residents, “There have many instances of conflict between pet owners, feeders of community animals, and other residents in apartments. The guidelines issued by the BBMP resolved many issues and have brought in a better understanding of stray feeding in the community. Recently we also had the entire BBMP animal husbandry department and its Special Commissioner address members of BAF and give a detailed presentation of the guidelines,” said Vikram Rai, president, BAF.

Since then, the residents themselves have formed a group, fixing a time and space for the strays to be fed. “If there are strays that are getting very violent or aggressive, the residents call the BBMP and ask for help,” he added.

Additional guidelines

Rai said that along with the BBMP guidelines, the BAF issued an additional pet guidelines to its members, putting together guidelines by the Animal Welfare Board of India, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, to form a pet guidelines for BAF. “In the guidelines we have a detailed report on the rights of stray animals and pets, legal framework and what the Indian Constitution says about pet ownership, guidelines for apartment associations regarding pets and community animals, and guidelines for feeders of community animals in apartment complexes,” Rai added.