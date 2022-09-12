BBMP’s failure to remove drain encroachment caused inundation: HC

Directs BBMP to immediately remove encroachments; notes that BBMP did not act despite court’s 2019 directions

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday said that the failure of the BBMP to perform its statutory duties of removal of encroachments of stormwater drains has given rise to the recent situation of inundation of several parts of the city due to unprecedented floods caused after heavy rains.

Pointing out that the BBMP and the State government have failed to comply with the directions issued way back in June 2019 for surveying of stormwater drains and removal of encroachments of drains, the court directed the government to take quick steps for removal of all the encroachments immediately.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty issued the directions during the hearing of a batch of PIL petitions filed since 2014 on the issues related to maintenance of city’s lakes and stormwater drains.

Stop dumping waste

The Bench also directed the BBMP to take steps to ensure prevention of dumping of all kind of wastes and other pollutants into stormwater drains and submit a status report to the court on actions taken for removal of stormwater drain encroachment by next date of hearing on October 12.

Earlier, during the hearing on the petitions on Monday, advocate G.R. Mohan, appearing for one of the petitioners, Geetha Misra filed an application demonstrating the impact of water logging caused during rains.

While pointing out that the court on June 18, 2019 had issued directions for removal of the encroachments of stormwater drains by conducting survey, Mr. Mohan also referred to court’s June 2021 order, in which the court had taken note that the government and the BBMP had not complied with the 2019 order on removal of encroachments of stormwater drains.

It was alleged in the application that encroachments of stormwater drains is one of the main causes for flooding of low laying areas due to rains.