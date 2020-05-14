Bengaluru

BBMP’s 2020-21 budget approved

It has an outlay of ₹11,715.2 crore

The State government, on Wednesday, accorded approval to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) 2020-21 budget, which has an outlay of ₹11,715.2 crore.

The budget that was presented before the BBMP council had an outlay of ₹10,899.84 crore. “We had presented the budget with an intention of ensuring that the outlay doesn’t cross ₹11,000 crore and is realistic. However, following discussions, the outlay was increased to ₹11,969.5 crore,” said L. Srinivas, chairperson of the Standing Committee for Taxation and Finance.

The State government has cut down the outlay by ₹254 crore before according approval, Mr. Srinivas said and added that the government had made minor changes to MLA grants, funding of pending and ongoing works, and road development.

During the budget discussions that were also held via videoconference, the councillors suggested uniform distribution of food kits to all wards, free distribution of masks and sanitisers, extension of 5% rebate on property tax, providing insurance cover for grave diggers and crematoria workers, besides forming a committee to frame rules for collection of improvement charges and conversion of B-khatas to A-khatas.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 7:55:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bbmps-2020-21-budget-approved/article31584361.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY