BBMP writes to govt. to terminate contract with company that runs Python pothole-filling machine

A file photo of Python machine filling potholes on a road in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has written to the Urban Development Department to terminate the contract for Python machine — a hotmix pothole-filling technology vehicle, run by M/S American Road Technology and Solutions Pvt Ltd (ART&S), over deteriorating condition of roads and lack of progress by the company.

The company has a contract to fill potholes on 182 km of roads in the city, including the road near Lulu Mall, Rajajinagar, where while negotiating a bad stretch of road Umadevi, 50, was killed in an accident on Monday. “The company is clearly responsible for maintaining that stretch of the road and if it did, the life of the woman could have been saved,” said a senior civic official.

Frosty relationship

The company ART&S and BBMP has had a frosty relationship, as the company sued the civic body in Karnataka High Court, which in April 2022, directed BBMP to issue a work order for the company in 36 hours. The counsels of the company had alleged BBMP officials had assaulted representatives of the company. BBMP had issued two notices to the firm in September seeking explanation as to why pothole-filling work had stopped since August 16. The vehicle had broken down, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Giri Nath said the civic body was not against the technology, but had issues with the performance of the company. “It is a good technology and we are open to using it. But the problem is presently only this particular firm is providing this technological solution,” he said.