BBMP writes to govt. to terminate contract with company that runs Python pothole-filling machine

‘Civic body not against technology, but has issues with performance of the company’

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 19, 2022 21:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of Python machine filling potholes on a road in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has written to the Urban Development Department to terminate the contract for Python machine — a hotmix pothole-filling technology vehicle, run by M/S American Road Technology and Solutions Pvt Ltd (ART&S), over deteriorating condition of roads and lack of progress by the company.

The company has a contract to fill potholes on 182 km of roads in the city, including the road near Lulu Mall, Rajajinagar, where while negotiating a bad stretch of road Umadevi, 50, was killed in an accident on Monday. “The company is clearly responsible for maintaining that stretch of the road and if it did, the life of the woman could have been saved,” said a senior civic official.

Frosty relationship

The company ART&S and BBMP has had a frosty relationship, as the company sued the civic body in Karnataka High Court, which in April 2022, directed BBMP to issue a work order for the company in 36 hours. The counsels of the company had alleged BBMP officials had assaulted representatives of the company. BBMP had issued two notices to the firm in September seeking explanation as to why pothole-filling work had stopped since August 16. The vehicle had broken down, sources said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Giri Nath said the civic body was not against the technology, but had issues with the performance of the company. “It is a good technology and we are open to using it. But the problem is presently only this particular firm is providing this technological solution,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bangalore
civic infrastructure

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app