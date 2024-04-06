BBMP writes to BWSSB to take precautionary measures to contain diseases

April 06, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has written to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to take precautionary measures to contain contagious diseases like cholera emerging during summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BBMP has directed the BWSSB officials to ensure chlorination level in water treatment units and collect water distribution samples as prescribed in the rules.

In a letter written by BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), Suralkar Vikas Kishor asked BWSSB to collect samples from manholes and sewage in the underground drainage in areas where waterborne diseases are reported. On the other hand, the officials have to immediately attend to fix leakages in the water pipes. The letter was written in view of detection of Cholera cases in the city.

V. Ram Prasath Manohar, chairman, BWSSB said that they were maintaining chlorination levels in the water treatment plants and any contamination could be local. “We are vigilant and are responding to any complaints of leakage immediately. There are chances of contamination in cases of illegal connections, which also we will take up a drive to check,” he said. He added that in the cholera case reported in a paying guest accommodation in Malleswharam, the said PG did not have a water connection from BWSSB, and the suspected cases in Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) are suspected to be due to food poisoning, but BWSSB surveillance and preventive measures were on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.