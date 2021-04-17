BBMP working to add more beds to govt. quota

Bengaluru

17 April 2021 20:44 IST

Additional COVID-19 Care Centres also being opened

While 4,300 beds are currently available with the BBMP to be allotted to COVID-19 patients from its quota (for which government will bear the costs), more beds are being added to the category, especially ICU beds, said Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. As on Saturday morning, only 600 of these beds were vacant, indicating the grim situation.

“We have brought 150 ICU beds in Charaka Super Specialty Hospital into our bed matrix. We have also increased the number of beds in Victoria Hospital from 150 to 500. We are working towards increasing bed capacity in other hospitals as well. All private hospitals have to reserve 50% of their beds to our quota,” Mr. Gupta said on Saturday.

Call contol rooms

He advised patients and their family members not to visit hospitals searching for beds, but instead get a bed allotted through the helplines - 1912 or zonal control rooms. Mr. Gupta also appealed to citizens to use ambulance services by the civic body. “We have deployed at least two ambulances for every ward,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BBMP is working with private hospitals and hotels to start private COVID-19 Care Centres and what he called ‘step down hospitals; to be established under the aegis of leading hospitals where those who have tested positive will be provided medical supervision by their staff. “We are working to open 10 private care centres by the weekend,” Mr. Gupta said.

“Nearly 80% of patients have isolated themselves at homes and those who do not have such facilities can make use of the care centres and step down hospitals, if they are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic respectively,” he said.