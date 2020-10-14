BBMP wards increased to 243

14 October 2020 21:59 IST

State government issues notification

The State government, on Wednesday, issued a notification on increasing the number of wards under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to 243. Until now, there were 198 wards in the city.

The Legislature Joint Select Committee, headed by C.V. Raman Nagar MLA S. Raghu, took into account the 2011 census and population projection reports to decide that 35,000 should be the average population of each ward. Of the 45 new wards, around 35 will be in the five outer zones of Mahadevapura, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bommanahalli, Yelahanka and Dasarahalli.

The government has also constituted a Delimitation Commission with four members.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the commission will be chaired by BBMP Commissioner. The other members will be the Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru (Urban) district and Commissioner of Bangalore Development Authority. BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Revenue) will be the member secretary. The term of this commission will be six months.