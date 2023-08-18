ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP ward delimitation draft notified

August 18, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike head office in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Urban Development Department (UDD) notified the draft copy of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ward delimitation late on Friday (August 18).

The draft of 225 wards with names and boundaries has been released for the public to file objections.

Earlier, the government, withdrawing the previous final notification issued by the then BJP government, had issued a fresh order reducing the number of wards from 245 to 225.

The Congress alleged that the previous BJP government had notified the delimitation, committing multiple violations.

The notification issued on Friday said individuals, institutions, organisations and other establishments should submit objections within 15 days from the date of the draft notification. The people have to send objections to the UDD Department.

