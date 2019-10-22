BBMP wants to start dumping waste at Mittaganahalli

With dumping of mixed waste at Bellahalli quarry likely to stop by the end of this month, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has urged the State government to grant permission to allow dumping at Mittaganahalli landfill. The State government has directed the BBMP to submit a new action plan for solid waste management (SWM).

According to senior officials, more than 18.99 lakh tonnes of mixed waste has already been dumped at Bellahalli. It will not hold any more waste and dumping will have to be stopped by the end of the month.

It was in this backdrop that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa chaired a review meeting on BBMP’s solid waste management here on Monday. Sources said that several SWM projects and setting up of waste-to-energy plants were discussed at the meeting that saw attendance of Mayor M. Goutham Kumar, his deputy Ram Mohan Raju, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar and senior civic officials.

Officials who attended the meeting said the government was yet to approve dumping of waste at Mittaganahalli, adjacent to Bellahalli and coming under Mahadevapura Assembly constituency. They said Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali, who attended the meeting, sought grants to develop villages surrounding Mittaganahalli.

The BBMP has also been pressing for more grants from the State government for SWM activities. Though funds have been set aside for SWM under the ₹8,015 crore Nava Bengaluru scheme, nearly 90% of those are for development works, such as road development, construction/ repair of school buildings, drains in villages around the processing plants and landfill. The finance department will check the feasibility of the proposal.

“The city generates ₹5,700 crore, including bulk waste. Just around ₹40 crore is set aside for core activities of SWM, which include repairs in processing plants, operation and maintenance works, setting up new biomethanisation plants etc.”

‘Landfills not the answer’

Subhash B. Adi, State Level Committee, National Green Tribunal, said the city could not afford to depend on landfills for dumping mixed waste. As per the BBMP’s SWM vision, the civic body was to achieve at least 90% segregation of waste levels by December 2019. Noting that the civic body was far from achieving this, he said it was time for citizens to take the initiative of home and community composting.