BBMP wants air pollution monitors in every ward

Air pollution found its way into the BBMP council meeting’s agenda on Wednesday, when the civic body sought live pollution monitors in every ward.

BBMP officials said that though the World Health Organisation norms prescribe one air pollution monitor for every 5 sq. km, which adds up to 160 for Bengaluru, there were only 24 installed by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

Mayor R. Sampath Raj said a pollution monitor in every ward would help ward committees design measures to control the menace.

However, Nagappa, senior scientific officer, KSPCB, said an automatic pollution monitors cost ₹1.2 crore each. The Mayor then sought details of less expensive monitors.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said according to recent studies, 42% of air pollution in the city is attributed to vehicles, 20% to road dust, 14% each to construction and industry, 7% to DG sets, and 3% to domestic activities, and added that the only way to mitigate it was to deploy more mechanical sweepers .

A delegation from CREDAI – Bengaluru was asked to come up with measures to control air pollution at construction sites.