BBMP urged to fill potholes

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bengaluru, North and South District Committees, on Saturday, have urged the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fill potholes on city roads. Their demand comes a day after another pothole claimed another life in the city.

In a press release, Secretaries of CPI(M) Bengaluru North and South District Committees N. Pratap Simha and K.N. Umesh said poor quality of work had led to the deplorable state of roads. This, they charged, was resulting in numerous accidents, which were also claiming lives of hapless citizens. The government had recently admitted that a whopping ₹20,000 crore has been spent on roads over the past five years. Yet, the condition of roads is deplorable across the city.

Recently, the High Court of Karnataka, the release stated, had directed the BBMP to ensure that quality is maintained while filling potholes, while taking measures to ensure they do not reappear.