BBMP Town Planning Department revamped

11 February 2021 07:43 IST

Commissioner transfers 41 officers

Days after an official of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was caught red-handed taking a bribe to issue an Occupancy Certificate, the Town Planning Department was revamped.

The Anti Corruption Bureau found over 400 files in the house of the official, Devendrappa, who has been suspended.

Civic Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, on Wednesday, transferred 41 officers out of the department. Of them, 25 officers, including seven assistant executive engineers and nine executive engineers, had been in the Town Planning Department for a long time.

In his transfer order, Mr. Prasad has said that the department did not need so many officers since most services were now being made available online.