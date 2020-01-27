BBMP to write to IAF over chopper kicking up dust on Republic Day

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar will write to the Indian Air Force on the incident of a helicopter that showered flower petals on the podium, as a welcome gesture on Republic Day, but flew too low resulting in a dust storm.

This occurred after Governor Vajubhai Vala unfurled the national flag at Maneshaw Parade Grounds in the city.

The helicopter, which flew low over the podium and showered flowers as is customary, kicked up dust — up to 10-15 feet high — as Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, DG Neelamani Raju, Mr. Anil Kumar and City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao were on the podium.

Mr. Yediyurappa was reportedly upset over the incident. Dignitaries on the podium and others next to the podium, besides hundreds of spectators were seen protecting themselves from the dust storm which engulfed them.

A police official, who was at the spot, said the chopper flew lower than normal. Another official reasoned that the chopper must have flown low to avoid birds. The chopper reportedly had not taken part during the full dress rehearser held on January 24.