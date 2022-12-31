BBMP to take steps to reach property tax target

December 31, 2022 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has collected ₹2,718 crore in property taxes this year (until December 28) which amounts to 64.88% of the total target of ₹4,189.78 crore.

In a virtual meeting held on Friday, Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath instructed the revenue officers to issues notices to all defaulters in order to increase the tax collection. He also ordered the officers to work positively to collect the balance ₹1,471.56 crore to reach the target tax collection amount.

The Special Commissioner of the Revenue Department was instructed to provide weekly goals to revenue and assistant revenue officers of all eight zones of the city to reach the target property tax collection amount.

“Necessary action should be taken to collect property tax from all the educational institutions, clubs and malls in BBMP limits. The revenue officers should find solutions to the cases which are in court and collect the arrears as well. After comparing the statistics of properties provided by Bescom with the statistics of Palike’s property tax, the properties which have cheated on the tax should be issued notices and the difference amount of tax should be collected with penalty and interest,” he said.

He also said that new properties which have recently received occupancy certificates and were previously not under the property collection limits should be brought into the property tax limits.