ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP to take steps to reach property tax target

December 31, 2022 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The civic body has collected ₹2,718 crore in property taxes this year (until December 28) which amounts to 64.88% of the total target of ₹4,189.78 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Head Office (BBMP building ) at Hudson circle, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has collected ₹2,718 crore in property taxes this year (until December 28) which amounts to 64.88% of the total target of ₹4,189.78 crore.

In a virtual meeting held on Friday, Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath instructed the revenue officers to issues notices to all defaulters in order to increase the tax collection. He also ordered the officers to work positively to collect the balance ₹1,471.56 crore to reach the target tax collection amount.  

The Special Commissioner of the Revenue Department was instructed to provide weekly goals to revenue and assistant revenue officers of all eight zones of the city to reach the target property tax collection amount.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Necessary action should be taken to collect property tax from all the educational institutions, clubs and malls in BBMP limits. The revenue officers should find solutions to the cases which are in court and collect the arrears as well. After comparing the statistics of properties provided by Bescom with the statistics of Palike’s property tax, the properties which have cheated on the tax should be issued notices and the difference amount of tax should be collected with penalty and interest,” he said.  

He also said that new properties which have recently received occupancy certificates and were previously not under the property collection limits should be brought into the property tax limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US