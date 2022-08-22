BBMP to start tuition centres for poor children at ten locations

The city’s civic body is all set to start tuition centres for children from underprivileged backgrounds in various parts of the city starting from September 5, to mark Teachers’ Day.

The unique initiative “Vidyarthi Belaku Adhyayana Kendra” will be launched on a pilot basis in ten places with the help of non-government organisations (NGOs) where teachers will help poor children from slums and below-poverty line families with tuition classes, supplement their learning skills and also help them do home works.

“There are many students in the city who cannot afford to go to tuition and get more skills to prepare for the exams due to financial crises. Hence we planned to start the tuition centres at our BBMP schools where 25 to 30 students will be given admission,” said D.S. Umesh, Assistant Commissioner (Education), BBMP.

Agastya International Foundation, an NGO will help the civic body to set up tuition centres. “The work order has been issued regarding setting up the centres. The NGO will provide study materials to students and equipment for the tuition centres,” Mr Umesh added.

Meanwhile, interested school teachers and qualified youngsters who want to teach students, can apply. The civic body will provide a honorarium of ₹3,500, to a teacher per month.

These classes will be held from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m and since it is a pilot project the class will be taken only for children studying in the class 3 to 5. “After seeing how the initiative picks up, the BBMP will extend the tuition class till high school,” Mr Umesh added.

Tuition centres at BBMP schools

Cleveland Town PU College and High school

Byraveshwara Nagar High school and PU College

Srirampura High school and PU College

Kasturba Nagar High school and PU College

Mathikere High school and PU College

Austin Town BBMP Boys High School

Ganganagar High School

Padarayanapura High school and PU College

Vijayanagara High school

Pillanna Garden High school and PU College