ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP to start preparing DPR on Kempe Gowda Heritage corridor

July 29, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city’s civic body will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Heritage Corridor, covering historical landmarks associated with the city’s founder.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified different locations on a 12-kilometre stretch from Lalbagh Tower to Kempambudhi Lake, which is linked to Kempe Gowda, and will do a makeover of the stretch with a similar theme and set up civic amenities.

“Last week, senior officials visited various places like Lalbagh and Kempambudhi Lake and discussed how to go about developing the corridor. Soon, we will prepare a DPR with the help of experts and also take suggestions from the public,” a senior BBMP official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the corridor, which will have the same theme throughout its length, will be upgraded with good roads, footpaths, and streetlights of the same colour. “On this 12-km stretch, 24 locations will be developed to have shelters, seating arrangements and art installations,” an official explained.

The BBMP is also planning to release an app on the corridor, which will guide people who visit the stretch and provide them with all information on the corridor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US