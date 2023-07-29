BBMP to start preparing DPR on Kempe Gowda Heritage corridor

July 29, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city’s civic body will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Heritage Corridor, covering historical landmarks associated with the city’s founder.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified different locations on a 12-kilometre stretch from Lalbagh Tower to Kempambudhi Lake, which is linked to Kempe Gowda, and will do a makeover of the stretch with a similar theme and set up civic amenities.

“Last week, senior officials visited various places like Lalbagh and Kempambudhi Lake and discussed how to go about developing the corridor. Soon, we will prepare a DPR with the help of experts and also take suggestions from the public,” a senior BBMP official said.

Officials said the corridor, which will have the same theme throughout its length, will be upgraded with good roads, footpaths, and streetlights of the same colour. “On this 12-km stretch, 24 locations will be developed to have shelters, seating arrangements and art installations,” an official explained.

The BBMP is also planning to release an app on the corridor, which will guide people who visit the stretch and provide them with all information on the corridor.