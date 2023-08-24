August 24, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be shifting Swaccha Graha Kalika Kendra (SGKK), or Solid Waste Management (SWM) learning centre, from HSR Park in Sector 4 of HSR Layout to Karnataka Compost Development Corporation (KCDC) premises nearby.

The decision of the civic body came after residents living near the park petitioned the BBMP to shift the centre, as it was set up by taking open space meant for citizens visiting the park. Besides, the key of the park was handed over to the contractor running the centre, residents allege.

A resident, who is a senior bureaucrat, told The Hindu, “There is a rule that civic amenities sites, like a park, cannot be used for other activities. About 2-5% can be used for gym. However, about five years ago, the Kalika Kendra was established in the park. The Kendra has cattle and hens, and some families live there. The 1-acre park has been turned into a village.”

Seeing these developments, residents began demanding that the BBMP relocate the Kendra. Bowing to their demand, BBMP issued an order to shift the Kendra to KCDC, which is spread over 25 acres.

However, a section of citizens have opposed this move and have started an online petition appealing to civic authorities to not shift the centre.

According to the BBMP, the people, who are associated with the centre, have no say as BBMP is the custodian of the centre.

Local MLA Satish Reddy, who is also opposing the BBMP’s decision to relocate the centre, said the centre was set up with MLA funds. He accused the BBMP of acting under pressure from a senior bureaucrat. Mr. Reddy said the Kendra is a knowledge centre.

Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya and Mr. Reddy have written to BBMP to cancel the order.

