BBMP to set up wellness centres in Bengaluru

January 03, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

After opening Namma Clinics similar to primary health centers, now the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is mulling opening health and wellness centres in various parts of the city.

According to BBMP officials, the wellness centres will promote meditation, yoga, and all kinds of activities pertaining to integrated health and the wellbeing of the community.

“Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs) will be set up under the Ayushman Bharat programme by the Central government. The primary focus will be on wellness and the delivery of an expanded range of services closer to the community. A medical officer, a staff nurse, and two support staff will be working in the HWCs,” a senior official from BBMP said.

“The centres will have facilities such as e-Sanjeevani platform, online out-patient consultation service through telemedicine, and teleconsultation.,” official added.

The BBMP is looking to set up the HWCs in various places and looking for the land where the centres can be set up. Official said that most of this centres will be close to PHC and Namma Clinics.

Of the 438 Namma Clinics planned, the State government launched 114 clinics on December 14.

The plan is to open 100 of the 243 clinics being set up in Bengaluru in the first week of January and the remaining by the end of January.

In July this year, as promised in the State Budget, the State Cabinet approved the establishment of 438 Namma Clinics across urban local bodies, including Bengaluru City Corporation wards, of the State.