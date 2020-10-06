BBMP to set up rendering plant for meat waste

Bengaluru

06 October 2020 09:38 IST

Unauthorised meat shops being identified

Disposal of meat waste is becoming a problem for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with hundreds of shops operating without proper authorisation. The civic body has found that the waste from these unauthorised meat shops are being discarded indiscriminately by the side of roads, in drains, in vacant sites or being burnt illegally.

To put an end to this, the BBMP’s Animal Husbandry Department is undertaking a survey to identify authorised and unauthorised meat shops in the city. Once identified, all the shops will be geo-tagged as well, apart from punitive action being initiated against those operating illegally.

BBMP’s Joint Director (Solid Waste Management) Sarfaraz Khan told The Hindu that the disposal of meat waste was not being done effectively, mainly because of the mushrooming of unauthorised meat shops. To scientifically dispose of the waste, the BBMP is opting for deep burial in trenches. However, Mr. Khan noted that there was a need for a rendering plant. The civic body had floated an expression of interest for the setting up of a rendering plant.

Advertising

Advertising

Explaining the process, he said animal waste from meat shops and slaughterhouses is converted into protein meal that is used as feed for hogs and in poultry farms. “There are a couple of private rendering plants in the city. We have sought their expertise and have floated the EoI,” said Mr. Khan.

The Department of Animal Husbandry officials have been directed to work with counterparts in the SWM Department to work out the waste output from all these outlets.