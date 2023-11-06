ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP to send SMS to people with arrears or overdue property taxes

November 06, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

According to BBMP, property tax is a primary and main source of revenue and critical for functioning of the civic body and its service delivery

The Hindu Bureau

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will now send SMS, letters or notices to people with arrears or overdue property taxes as a reminder to pay the taxes timely.

According to BBMP, property tax is the primary and main source of revenue for BBMP and critical for functioning of the civic body and its service delivery. “Citizens can use the online link https://bbmptax.karnataka.gov.in for easy payment of property tax. For any questions, helpline number 1533 can be contacted,” BBMP said in a statement.

BBMP aims to collect ₹4,790 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24 through property tax, including cess.

