BBMP to send 225 pourakarmikas on a study tour to Singapore

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced that it would send 225 senior pourakarmikas on a short trip to Singapore to expose them to the best international practices.

The selection will be based on experience, with funding provided by the Social Welfare and Urban Development Departments.

Pourakarmikas from other municipal corporations will also participate in the tour.

This initiative, which started around seven years ago, aims to enhance urban hygiene and cleanliness by exposing pourakarmikas to best international practices. It also seeks to inspire behavioural changes and encourage them to become cleanliness ambassadors in their communities.

To date, about 600 cleanliness staff have participated in the study tour to Singapore. However, the programme was paused last year due to passport issues.

“The resumption of these tours underscores the BBMP’s commitment to improving city sanitation by equipping its workforce with global insights and techniques. This initiative is expected to bolster the ongoing efforts to maintain and elevate the standards of cleanliness in Bengaluru,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said.

The BBMP employs around 20,000 pourakarmikas who maintain approximately 14,000 km of city streets, handling tasks such as sweeping dry leaves and addressing garbage blackspots.

