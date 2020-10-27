BBMP to seek HC permission to clear encroachments on SWDs

27 October 2020 06:44 IST

Relief cheques issued to all flood-affected families in Hosakerehalli, Uttarahalli, Kumaraswamy Layout

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be approaching the Karnataka High Court seeking lifting of the ban in removing encroachment on the stormwater drain (SWD) network in the city.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad told The Hindu that the civic body would seek the court’s permission to take up the encroachment clearing drive once again. Earlier this year, the Karnataka High Court issued a blanket stay till November-end on clearing encroachments on drains.

The city has a 842-km SWD network. With the heavy rains flooding several areas, especially in Hosakerehalli, Kumaraswamy Layout and Uttarahalli wards, the chinks in the civic infrastructure have been exposed, more so the immediate need to clear encroachments to ensure smooth flow of water.

Advertising

Advertising

Attempts by the BBMP have not always been successful since many owners of buildings encroaching the drains went to court and got a stay.

In April this year, the BBMP, in a statement submitted to the High Court, had claimed to have cleared 1,890 of the 2,626 encroachments. Of the rest, 348 were buildings that have been marked for demolition by the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records. The survey of the remaining 369 encroachments was under progress, the civic body had maintained.

Compensation cheques

Meanwhile, the BBMP has issued cheques to families that were affected by the flooding last week. While 304 affected families in Hosakerehalli ward received cheques, the relief was also given to 40 families in Kumaraswamy Layout and 181 in Uttarahalli wards.

As was announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, each affected family received a cheque of ₹25,000. While ₹ 10,000 was from the State Disaster Relief Fund, the remaining was from the BBMP, Mr. Prasad said.