BBMP to save ₹48,000 every month with solar rooftop system in Rajajinagar

The savings will be through reduction in power bills

A solar rooftop system has been installed in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office in Rajajinagar at a cost of ₹40 lakh. The building houses the civic body’s local engineering, health and revenue offices, apart from Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), Bangalore One, Regional Transport Office, Nada Katcheri (district revenue office) and Jindal Hospital.

This is, probably, the first such system to be installed on a government building in Karnataka, according to the BBMP.

The solar rooftop system was inaugurated on November 17 by former Minister S. Suresh Kumar. It is expected to generate 40KW, or approximately 160-200 units of power every day.

In the first phase, the power generated will be utilised by the BBMP’s engineering, health and revenue offices in the building. This will help save approximately ₹48,000 per month in power bills.

On days when the offices will be closed, such as second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, the power generated will be transferred to Bescom’s grid.

Mysore Sales International Ltd., also known as MSIL, will maintain the solar rooftop system for five years. Bescom and MSIL have entered into a power purchase agreement, according to which the power utility will buy power generated by the solar rooftop system for 25 years.