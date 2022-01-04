BBMP to reopen COVID Care Centres

Bengaluru

04 January 2022

It plans to have one in each Assembly constituency

With the number of new COVID-19 cases jumping by more than 1,000 in a single day to touch 2,053 on Tuesday, the civic body has decided to reopen COVID-19 Care Centres (CCC). The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is looking at establishing one CCC in each Assembly constituency in the city. This comes days after the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had recommended making them operational again.

On Tuesday, after inspecting the CCC at Kempegowda Community Hall at Nandini Layout in Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly constituency that has been established under CSR (corporate social responsibility), BBMP’s chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that health officials had been directed to check the feasibility and keep CCCs ready.

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaih said the CCC had 18 ICU beds and 40 oxygen concentrators. “We will appoint the medical personnel required soon,” he said.

Already, officials have operationalised 100 beds at the Haj Bhavan. During the second wave, a CCC with 400 bed-capacity was established there.

Currently, there are only two CCCs in the city with a total of 90 beds. According to BBMP’s COVID-19 war room report, 22 beds in these two facilities are occupied, while the remaining 68 are vacant.

BBMP Chief Health Officer Balasundar said that the facilities will be kept ready to be operationalised when the need arises. “As of now, given the number of cases being reported, we don’t see a need to reopen all CCCs,” he said.

Mr. Gupta said that while the number of cases are increasing, compared to the second wave, experts have predicted that the number of hospitalisations may be fewer, given the vaccination coverage. “Many infected people may recover with home isolation,” he said, urging citizens to take all necessary precautions and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.