BBMP to renovate bus shelters in Bengaluru in response to complaints of lack of basic infrastructure

March 02, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

From their location to lack of basic infrastructure, complaints about bus shelters in Bengaluru are endless. Commuters complain that they do not serve even basic necessities, resulting in drivers ignoring them and stopping buses at random spots.

Now, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is planning to renovate 60 bus shelters in Bengaluru and also add another four bus bays with thermo plastic painting.

In the first phase, the BBMP has called for a tender to renovate 60 bus shelters by giving them a modern touch and good infrastructure. The Traffic Engineering Cell (TEC) of the BBMP will take up the work, according to officials.

“After repeated complaints by commuters that buses does not stop near bus stops or bus shelters that lack facilities, we decided to renovate 60 bus shelters and construct four new bus bays in Bengaluru to decongest traffic. We want to offer commuter-friendly bus stops,” a senior official from the TEC said.

It is estimated that only 1,000 bus stops of a total 8,500 have shelters. Even in places where a shelter is available, the bus stop is in a bad condition, putting off potential customers for BMTC.

Commuters complain about the lack of bus shelters, and about existing ones being in a dilapidated condition.

Lavanya Shekhar, who travels from J.P. Nagar towards the city centre every day, said, “Buses never stop near the bus shelters. Bus shelters in the city are in bad condition forcing commuters to stand on the road. If the BBMP is going to renovate, they have to give basic facilities at the bus shelters.”

Vishnu Gowda, a commuter from Banashankari, said, “There are other problems, like broken roofs and benches, and dirty platforms and bad maintenance. However, the advertisement boards are maintained well since that generates money for the BBMP. Same money earned from advertisements should be spent on maintaining and improving the bus shelters.”