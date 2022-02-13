BBMP to remove 148 trees to make way for road-widening project

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sought to remove 148 trees from Gantinganahalli to Bellari Road (National Highway) to go ahead with the road widening project, work orders for which had been issued in August 2021. The 2.19 km stretch will be widened by up to 60ft.

The Deputy Conservator of Forest and tree officer of the BBMP on Saturday issued a public notice for the removal of the trees. “There are set rules for removal for trees that include translocation and axing of trees. The tree expert committee inspected the project area and will decide on the removal of trees. As per protocol, we have issued a public notice seeking objections,” said DCF Govindaraju.

Of the 148 trees identified for removal, the majority are indigenous species. Meanwhile the BBMP has been granted permission to cut down 22 trees to take up widening work on Sarjapur Main Road from Outer Ring Road (Iblur junction) to Chikkakanahalli. Of the 162 trees along the site, the civic body had identified 79 trees for removal. According to the DCF, it had received only one objection to the public notice issued.