BBMP to procure electric sweeping machines to clean narrow streets

February 05, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is keen to procure battery-operated small sweeping machines, with capacity of less than two cubic metres, to mechanically sweep narrow streets. Presently, the civic body has 26 large mechanical sweepers deployed on arterial and sub-arterial roads, and it has called for an Expression of Interest (EoI) and will decide on the number after the completion of the EoI process.

The civic body will be procuring these machines for sweeping local streets in densely populated areas, such as markets, commercial streets, to reduce dust pollution.

The fresh EoI was called by the Solid Waste Management Department of the BBMP recently. Eligible firms/agencies/individuals can download details of the EoI on the Karnataka e-Procurement portal.

According to a tender advertisement, the bidder has to supply, commission, operate, and maintain the machines for two years. The firm has to supply machines designed to be compatible with sweeping narrow footpaths of area 2x3 feet. The EoI term also said the bidder must supply labourers to operate the machines, besides repairing the machines.

The BBMP will pay the operation cost, including fuel and labour. The agency participating in the EoI should provide a comprehensive plan for the same including the number of machines.

A solid waste management official said the civic body is currently in need of machines to clean small streets, especially market areas. “For these, smaller machines are required to operate. Hence the EoI was called,” he said.

The last date to submit the EoI response is February 15. After finalising the agency, a tender will be called for the procurement of the machines. The lowest bidder will be awarded the tender.

It may be recalled that the BBMP’s 2019-2020 audit found officials in some zones violated tender rules while procuring sweeping machines and failed to levy liquidated damage charges on the contractors. In 2022, the BBMP was planning to procure 75 machines but the same was shelved.