BBMP to prioritise road development in industrial areas and commercial hubs

January 31, 2024 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike will prioritise development of roads in industrial areas and commercial hubs, said Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath. He was speaking at an interaction with Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) in the city on Tuesday.

FKCCI president Chandra Lahoti said industrial areas are paying a huge amount of tax to BBMP but development activities by the civic body are not satisfactory. A few demands placed by FKCCI are development of roads, resolving lack of coordination between departments, eviction of vendors on footpaths of K.R. Market, and decongesting traffic at Sarakki near J.P. Nagar metro station.

Following this, Mr. Giri Nath said the BBMP will take up road development at Peenya Industrial Area, S.P. Road, Mamulpet, Tharagupet, Sultanpet, and other roads in the CBD area. He said the FKCCI has also demanded proper waste management and maintenance of streetlights.