BBMP to partner with citizens to feed stray dogs

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will partner with animal activists, pourakarmikas, hotel owners, and Health Department officials to ensure that stray animals are well-fed in the city. To arrange food for stray animals in places where they do not find food, the Animal Husbandry division of the civic body will devise an experimental policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Commissioner, Animal Husbandry, BBMP, Suralkar Vikas Kishor said, “It has come to the palike’s attention that in many parts of the city, stray animals are not able to find even one meal a day. Experts say this causes stray dogs to behave aggressively. Recently, there have been instances of stray dogs attacking the public, which needs to be controlled. Therefore, to ensure that these dogs receive adequate food, the BBMP will coordinate with animal caretakers, pourakarmikas, hotel owners, Health Department staff, and other interested parties.”

Animal lovers and caregivers will be provided an opportunity to register with the Animal Husbandry division of the civic body to feed stray dogs in the BBMP jurisdiction. A link to register will be available on the BBMP’s social media pages and the registration process will be active between October 2 and 31. The official said the registration process would help the BBMP create a database and frame the campaign effectively and is not mandatory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Post registration, pourakarmikas and hotel owners will also be looped into the campaign and feeding areas will be identified. The campaign will initially be implemented in select places as a pilot. The civic body will then collect feedback from all the stakeholders and if the campaign proves to be successful, it will be implemented across all the wards.

“We invite citizens to partner with the palike as coexisting champions through this initiative to feed stray dogs. This also helps in fostering empathy among citizens for animals. We also request more locals to take social responsibility and care for stray animals in their areas,” Mr. Suralkar said.

The BBMP is also working on capacity building to aid in animal rescue, post-surgical care, and medical supervision and recovery in every zone. A detailed policy about the same will be released soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.