BBMP to move court to vacate stay to clear encroachments in R.R. Nagar

After nearly eight years, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to move court to vacate the stay brought by arrested Kannada actor Darshan and others to stop them from demolishing structures encroaching the buffer zone and stormwater drain.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath told The Hindu, “A preliminary check on the status to know what happened to clearing encroachment of buffer zone by Darshan’s residence and others found that the stay is still existing in the High Court (HC). The BBMP in the next working day will move the court to vacate the stay.”

In 2016, after the then Chief Minister Siddaramiah-led Congress government ordered the BBMP to carry out anti-encroachment drive, the BBMP executed a survey of the drains to identify encroachments. A report prepared by the Joint Director (Land Records) revealed that actor Darshan’s house in R.R. Nagar was built on the buffer zone of a primary drain. Then, the Revenue Department issued notices to demolish the house along with 67 other properties in Ideal Homes Layout, including the Shamanur Shivashankarappa hospital. About 15 days time was given to to the actor.

N.R. Ramesh, former councillor whose complaint prompted action against Ideal Homes Layout, said after notices were issued in September, 2016, Darshan and others went to the civic court first and secured stay. They then moved High Court and got the demolition process stayed in October 2016. The BBMP did not file a caveat.

Mr. Ramesh said Darshan’ house is built just 7 feet away from the primary drain. As per the rule, no structure should be built within 150 meters. “It is unfortunate that the BBMP did not do any work to vacate the stay. However, in 2016, several houses belonging to the poor and middle class were demolished. The BBMP should practise impartiality in the drive,” he alleged.

