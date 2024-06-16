ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP to move court to vacate stay to clear encroachments in R.R. Nagar

Published - June 16, 2024 05:03 pm IST - Bengaluru 

Arrested actor Darshan’s house listed in encroachers’ list

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Head Office. File | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

After nearly eight years, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to move court to vacate the stay brought by arrested Kannada actor Darshan and others to stop them from demolishing structures encroaching the buffer zone and stormwater drain.

ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath told The Hindu, “A preliminary check on the status to know what happened to clearing encroachment of buffer zone by Darshan’s residence and others found that the stay is still existing in the High Court (HC). The BBMP in the next working day will move the court to vacate the stay.”

In 2016, after the then Chief Minister Siddaramiah-led Congress government ordered the BBMP to carry out anti-encroachment drive, the BBMP executed a survey of the drains to identify encroachments. A report prepared by the Joint Director (Land Records) revealed that actor Darshan’s house in R.R. Nagar was built on the buffer zone of a primary drain. Then, the Revenue Department issued notices to demolish the house along with 67 other properties in Ideal Homes Layout, including the Shamanur Shivashankarappa hospital. About 15 days time was given to to the actor.

N.R. Ramesh, former councillor whose complaint prompted action against Ideal Homes Layout, said after notices were issued in September, 2016, Darshan and others went to the civic court first and secured stay. They then moved High Court and got the demolition process stayed in October 2016. The BBMP did not file a caveat. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Ramesh said Darshan’ house is built just 7 feet away from the primary drain. As per the rule, no structure should be built within 150 meters. “It is unfortunate that the BBMP did not do any work to vacate the stay. However, in 2016, several houses belonging to the poor and middle class were demolished. The BBMP should practise impartiality in the drive,” he alleged. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

bengaluru / Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US