BBMP to introduce bill discounting scheme for beleaguered contractors

December 21, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

To provide relief to contractors who have been waiting for at least two years to get their bills cleared, the civic body has decided to introduce a bill discounting scheme for a period of up to one year.

Under the scheme, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will partner with a public sector bank. The contractor can draw the bill amount from the bank utmost a year ahead, paying the interest for the said period.

The BBMP, when it clears the bill eventually, will credit it to the bank, explained Jayaram Raipura, Special Commissioner (Finance), BBMP. “We will soon call a tender for selecting the banking partner and the interest rate will be very competitive,” he said, adding that going by the current market trends, it would be around 7%.

Presently, the BBMP has pending bills of up to ₹2,700 crore, a backlog of over two years. The civic body has sought a loan of ₹600 crore from the State government towards clearing some of these bills immediately and the proposal is yet to be cleared by the Finance Department.

Under the given context, contractors have been cautious to welcome the bill discounting scheme. “There have been multiple instances of contractors caught in debt traps ending lives, amidst 40% kickbacks, and long delays in bills being cleared. For those who are caught in debt traps, the scheme does provide some breather, comparing the higher rate of interest elsewhere in the market, and they will definitely avail it. But the situation is so pathetic that we are happy at a scheme that imposes an additional 7% cost to the contractors, on top of the 40% kickback we are being forced to shell out despite our vocal protests,” said R. Ambikapathy, president, BBMP Contractors’ Association.

G.M. Ravindra, general secretary of the association, said that ideally the palike had to bear the interest since they had delayed clearing the bills, but the contractors were now ready to pay the interest for six months and not for any longer.

“The devil is in the details. We want a tripartite agreement between the civic body, the contractor opting for the scheme, and the bank, with a clear clause that the contractor will pay an interest of six months and draw the bill amount and if the civic body fails to pay the bank within six months, the interest that will be levied on the transaction after that will have to be borne by the civic body,” he said.