Bengaluru

BBMP to increase testing to 40,000 per day

Amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to increase the number of daily tests to 40,000 within a week from 26,000 at present. The civic body also plans to test garment workers on a large scale.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said that the civic body had recently recruited 148 more medical professionals for swab collection. “They have been trained by the BBMP and are ready to join in a day or two. To ensure there is no shortage of testing kits, we have called tenders for procurement of five lakh kits,” he said.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2020 9:36:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bbmp-to-increase-testing-to-40000-per-day/article32725718.ece

