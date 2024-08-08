GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BBMP to impose penalties for dumping waste on vacant sites

Published - August 08, 2024 06:51 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a new order under the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, Solid Waste Management Bye-laws 2020, and BBMP Act 2020 in connection with the imposition of penalties and collection of costs for waste disposal from vacant lands/plots in the city.

According to the new rules, zonal offices will identify all vacant plots/lands/places where solid waste/building and demolition waste (C&D) has been dumped, creating unhygienic or unhealthy conditions, or where any thick or harmful vegetation, trees, or plants that are harmful to health or are invasive are found, causing nuisance to public places or neighbouring areas.

Penalties will be imposed in accordance with schedule-VII of the Solid Waste Management Bye-laws for specific rule violations.

A notice with a specific period of seven days will be issued to remove or clear the waste from the vacant plot. If the individual/owner fails to comply with the directives, the corporation will initiate the process of clearing the site and issue a notice (with seven days) for payment of the incurred cost and penalties, which will be reflected in a separate column in the property tax notice.

The penalties and costs will be recorded in the property tax books and collected along with property tax dues by noting them in a separate column on the property tax receipt.

If the payment is not made within the specified period, the zonal commissioner will impose applicable interest.

