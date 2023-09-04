HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BBMP to hand over ₹95.5 lakh to deceased Chief Engineers’ family 

September 04, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be handing over ₹95.5 lakh to the family of the deceased Chief Engineer (Quality Control and Laboratory), Shivakumar, to cover the educational expenses of his children. 

Mr. Shivakumar who was injured along with eight others in a fire accident that occurred at the laboratory on August 12, succumbed to injuries on August 30.

Although he was shifted to Apollo Hospital, Seshadripuram, on August 21 after he was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), he failed to respond to the treatment.

He was on ventilator support for management with a heart lung machine — ECMO (extra corporeal membrane oxygenation). Initially he was admitted to Victoria Hospital. 

The BBMP staff have now decided to contribute for the education of his children. While Group A workers will be contributing ₹3,000 each, Group B, C, and D workers will be contributing ₹2,000, ₹1,500, and ₹1,000 respectively.

The money will be deducted directly from their salaries.  

Meanwhile, in memory of Mr. Shivakumar, the BBMP Employees’ Cooperative Society and the BBMP Employees’ Welfare Association will be gifting two ambulances to the BBMP which will be permanently stationed at the head office.

The ambulances will have all the high-tech facilities to carry staffers to hospitals during emergencies.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.