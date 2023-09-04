BBMP to hand over ₹95.5 lakh to deceased Chief Engineers’ family 

September 04, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be handing over ₹95.5 lakh to the family of the deceased Chief Engineer (Quality Control and Laboratory), Shivakumar, to cover the educational expenses of his children.

Mr. Shivakumar who was injured along with eight others in a fire accident that occurred at the laboratory on August 12, succumbed to injuries on August 30.

Although he was shifted to Apollo Hospital, Seshadripuram, on August 21 after he was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), he failed to respond to the treatment.

He was on ventilator support for management with a heart lung machine — ECMO (extra corporeal membrane oxygenation). Initially he was admitted to Victoria Hospital.

The BBMP staff have now decided to contribute for the education of his children. While Group A workers will be contributing ₹3,000 each, Group B, C, and D workers will be contributing ₹2,000, ₹1,500, and ₹1,000 respectively.

The money will be deducted directly from their salaries.

Meanwhile, in memory of Mr. Shivakumar, the BBMP Employees’ Cooperative Society and the BBMP Employees’ Welfare Association will be gifting two ambulances to the BBMP which will be permanently stationed at the head office.

The ambulances will have all the high-tech facilities to carry staffers to hospitals during emergencies.